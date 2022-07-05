Grace & White Inc. NY Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.59% of American Woodmark worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.