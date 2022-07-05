Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

MFC stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

