Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.80 Million Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 195.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $888.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

