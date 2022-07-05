Grace & White Inc. NY Raises Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 2.18% of Graham worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

