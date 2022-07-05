GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.94

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Separately, Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.