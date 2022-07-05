Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €35.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.30 ($36.77) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Grenke in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Grenke stock traded down €0.64 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.74 ($24.73). The company had a trading volume of 30,768 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11. Grenke has a 12-month low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a 12-month high of €38.75 ($40.36). The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.34 and its 200-day moving average is €26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

