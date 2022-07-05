Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grove during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grove by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grove by 690.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Grove stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163. Grove has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

