Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 42,285 shares.The stock last traded at $134.67 and had previously closed at $138.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

