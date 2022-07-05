Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GHSI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 100,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

