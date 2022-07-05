Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 9.8%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.36. 1,104,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,132,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 166,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

