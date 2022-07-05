HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $35,452.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00146827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083981 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016662 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

