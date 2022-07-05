Harbor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of RLY stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. 3,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,554. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

