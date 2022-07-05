Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.93

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($6.90) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.14) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

