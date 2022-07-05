HARD Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00138627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00864866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00090711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015822 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

