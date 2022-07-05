Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

