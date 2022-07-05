Harvey Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.4% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 25.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $173.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

