HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $28.52. HashiCorp shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 2,844 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

