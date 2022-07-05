Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.31

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Hays alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.