HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sernova (CVE:SVA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Sernova (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SVA traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.57. 121,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,358. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.57 million and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. Sernova has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.22.

In related news, Director Frank Holler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 583,333 shares in the company, valued at C$752,499.57.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

