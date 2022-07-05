HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of HCA Healthcare worth $153,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.