Head-To-Head Analysis: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 3.30 -$21.81 million ($0.29) -13.62 TDCX $410.74 million 3.18 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 3 0 3.00 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 220.68%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.74%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than TDCX.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -6.34% 3.21% 3.05% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanSpark beats TDCX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

