Head-To-Head Analysis: Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lion Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Group and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 1.25 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Oppenheimer $1.39 billion 0.30 $158.96 million $9.50 3.56

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Oppenheimer 10.07% 16.35% 4.44%

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.