Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. 172,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

