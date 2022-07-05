Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 566,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

