HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $61.35 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $61.35 million and approximately $461.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00754805 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

