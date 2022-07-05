HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.92

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 212219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

