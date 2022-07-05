Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Down 9.7%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 16,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,458,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

