Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) in the last few weeks:

7/5/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/5/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/4/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($76.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/4/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($68.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/4/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/28/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €56.00 ($58.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/27/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/21/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($90.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/1/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($90.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/27/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/19/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/17/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($70.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($72.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($61.46) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2022 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($68.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.58 ($0.60) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.96 ($62.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,795 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($135.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.33 and its 200 day moving average is €66.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

