Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 85,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,850. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

