Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $7.20 on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. 2,824,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

