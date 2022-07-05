HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.65 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $41,561,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

