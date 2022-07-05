Hiblocks Reaches Market Cap of $7.72 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $93,360.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00504783 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016053 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

