HoDooi Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00863451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00085999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015834 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

