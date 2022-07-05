Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
HMC opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
