Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

HMC opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $500,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

