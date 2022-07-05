Hoshizaki Stock to Split on Thursday, July 7th (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, July 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 7th.

HSHZY stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

