Hoshizaki Stock to Split on Thursday, July 7th (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Thursday, July 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 7th.
HSHZY stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Hoshizaki has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.06.
About Hoshizaki (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoshizaki (HSHZY)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.