Howdoo (UDOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $813,212.00

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

