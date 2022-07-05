HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 3,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 143,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

