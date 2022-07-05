HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 3,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
