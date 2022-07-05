HYCON Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 2% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $297,914.26 and $87,084.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00068874 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

