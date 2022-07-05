iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Position Lowered by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.