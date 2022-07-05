ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $21.10 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and $85,284.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00021641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00153878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015187 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

