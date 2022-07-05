Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 167,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

