Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 5.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $388,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

ILMN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,721. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.