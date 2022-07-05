Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 28,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

