Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,833.26

Ink (INK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Ink has a market cap of $190,833.26 and approximately $552.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

