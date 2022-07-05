Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,971,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 3,254,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39,719.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Innovent Biologics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

Shares of IVBXF remained flat at $$4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.