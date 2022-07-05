Insider Buying: OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Insider Purchases 187,500 Shares of Stock

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pumphrey acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.04.

OzAurum Resources

OzAurum Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in the identification, development, and exploration of gold deposits in Western Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Mulgabbie Gold Project and the Patricia Gold Project, which together covers an area of approximately 70.6 square kilometers located within the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone belt in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton, north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

