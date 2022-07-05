Insider Buying: OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Insider Purchases 187,500 Shares of Stock

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pumphrey acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.04.
About OzAurum Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for OzAurum Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OzAurum Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.