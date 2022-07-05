Insider Buying: OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) Insider Purchases 187,500 Shares of Stock

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZMGet Rating) insider Andrew Pumphrey acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.04.

About OzAurum Resources (Get Rating)

OzAurum Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in the identification, development, and exploration of gold deposits in Western Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Mulgabbie Gold Project and the Patricia Gold Project, which together covers an area of approximately 70.6 square kilometers located within the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone belt in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton, north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

