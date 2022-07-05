Insider Selling: Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Director Sells 7,616 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) Director Nubar Herian sold 7,616 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $42,878.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,748.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 30th, Nubar Herian acquired 109 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $805.51.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Nubar Herian acquired 299 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $2,069.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Nubar Herian acquired 100 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $615.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Nubar Herian acquired 227 shares of Blue Star Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $1,327.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

