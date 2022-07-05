Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE DRQ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $873.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
