Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

IINN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,433. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.