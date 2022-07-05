Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900,718 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Intel worth $283,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.